Rochester City Ballet to present captivating new works at GCC Saturday

Press Release:

Rochester City Ballet (RCB), along with students from Genesee Community College (GCC), are proud to present "So On, and So Forth” and ‘Anthology of Fantastic Zoology: A New Work of Dance & Puppet Theater” at GCC on Saturday, October 12.

Choreographed by co-artistic director of RCB, Megan Kamler, “So On, and So Forth," embarks on a compelling exploration of universal themes including connection, isolation, unison, and support.

Drawing from personal experiences and observations, Kamler weaves a poignant narrative that delves into the unique challenges encountered by women in the arts, while celebrating the inherent strength and resilience of all women.

Said Kamler, “When audience members experience this piece, I want them to feel that it’s okay to follow the footsteps paved by the strong women who laid them, but also not be afraid to create your own path and celebrate the things that make you unique.”

Professional choreographer and GCC alumni Joshua Lang is pleased to bring his newest performance to the stage: ‘Anthology of Fantastic Zoology: A New Work of Dance & Puppet Theater.

Lang is currently working with GCC theatre students on a unique blend of ballet and puppetry. "Anthology of Fantastic Zoology” will explore the medium of storytelling through physical movement and creative puppetry.

After providing master classes at GCC, RCB was pleased to invite the students to participate in these performances, which are poised to captivate audiences of all ages.

The performances will take place on October 12 at 7:30 p.m. at the Stuart Steiner Theatre at Genesee Community College, One College Road, Batavia. Admission is free with first-come, first-served seating.