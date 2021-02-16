Rochester Regional Health: COVID-19 is trending down, continue safe practices and get vaccinated when that's doable

From Rochester Regional Health:

As cases of COVID-19 are trending downward in our community, Rochester Regional Health is welcoming visitors back to our hospitals seven days a week.

It is because our community and teams continue to follow safety guidelines that we’ve seen a decrease in infections. Please continue to wear your mask, practice hand hygiene and stay socially distanced wherever possible.

It’s also important to get vaccinated when a vaccine is available to you, although current supplies are limited.

Here’s information on how we’re scheduling vaccination appointments for eligible patients, including those with chronic conditions. We also recommend checking the Finger Lakes Vaccination Hub to confirm your eligibility and view vaccination appointments throughout our region.

Looking for COVID-19 testing? Wait times at our Immediate Care locations are now updated live online.