Rochester Regional Health offers 'Elf-mergency Care Center' to restore exhausted elves

Press Release:

Has your family’s elf been looking a little too chill on the shelf lately? If you woke up to find your mischievous holiday helper hasn’t moved from their spot- or worse, skipped their nightly trip to the North Pole – fear not! Rochester Regional Health’s beloved Elf-mergency Care Center is open and ready to save the season. Rochester Regional Health is pleased to open the doors again this year for the health and well-being of your family’s exhausted elf.

From Snowdrift Sniffles to Glitter Lung, our expert team is equipped to handle every elf ailment with care. Whether your elf is suffering from an allergy to human contact or simply needs a little holiday TLC, we’ll get them back to their shenanigans in no time.

Here’s what you’ll get:

Doctor’s Note – Proof of a thorough elf checkup, because even magical beings need a paper trail.

Photo & Video Evidence – Visual reassurance of your elf’s recovery, including virtual visit footage that proves we’ve worked our North Pole magic.

Custom Care – Whether your elf needs a quick candy cane splint or a sprinkle of holiday cheer, we’ve got it covered.

And while the “Elf-mergency Care Center” specializes in elves, let’s not forget the humans in your house. If anyone in your family is feeling less-than-jolly this season, Rochester Regional Health offers plenty of care options—whether it’s in-office, at one of our urgent cares or online. You can find the right fit for your needs at rochesterregional.org/get-care-now.