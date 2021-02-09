Rochester Regional Health offers new tool to help patients estimate their out-of-pocket costs

Press release:

In compliance with a new 2021 federal law (pdf) that took effect Jan. 1, Rochester Regional Health has posted a master list of charges and contract rates on our website for provided items and services.

The law requires each hospital operating in the United States to provide clear, accessible pricing information online about the items and services they provide in two ways:

As a comprehensive machine-readable file with all items and services. In a display of shoppable services in a consumer-friendly format.

This information will make it easier for consumers to shop and compare prices across hospitals and estimate the cost of care before going to the hospital.

To make this list more accessible to patients, the health system has developed a new easy-to-use tool to foster price transparency.

The new patient estimates self-service tool provides real-time estimates for patients that details their out-of-pocket responsibility.

To access the RRH tool, click here.