November 2, 2020 - 1:31pm

Rochester Regional Health opens COVID-19 test collection trailer at Jerome Center, must have evaluation & an order for lab test to visit

posted by Press Release

Press release:

Rochester Regional Health opened three COVID-19 collection sites as an extension of RRH (and Greater Rochester Independent Practice Association (GRIPA)) primary care practices to ensure patients who are suspected of having COVID-19 are properly tested while limiting exposure to other patients and staff.

These trailers are NOT open to everyone, nor are they drive-through sites.

Patients must have a lab testing order from their provider, which means they must have been evaluated by their provider via either telemedicine or an in-office visit before coming to our sites. Patients will be billed for testing, but not charged for the trailer visit. 

Locations:

  • Wilson Immediate Care parking lot on the Rochester General Hospital (1425 Portland Ave. Rochester, NY 14621) campus (Monroe County)
  • Geneva Medical Campus (Ontario County) - 875 Pre-Emption Road, Geneva, NY 14456
  • Jerome Center (Genesee County) – 16 Bank St., Batavia, NY 14020

Hours:

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

