Rochester Regional Health opens Riedman campus for COVID-19 vaccines for all eligible New Yorkers

As the availability of the COVID-19 vaccines expands and distribution improves throughout our community, we’re getting closer to more people than ever before having their opportunity to get vaccinated.

Rochester Regional Health has opened a community COVID-19 vaccination site at our Riedman Administrative Campus, with appointments available for eligible New York State residents. It is located at 1455 East Ridge Road in Rochester.

In this week’s newsletter, our experts help to bust common myths and concerns about getting vaccinated for COVID-19, including concerns about the impact on fertility. And, based on recent guidance from the CDC, we’ve updated our recommendations for getting together with family and friends safely once you’re vaccinated.

One important thing to keep in mind as cases of COVID-19 continue to decrease is the importance of keeping your regular doctor appointments and screenings. Whether in person, through video, or phone — preventative screenings, essential care, and treatment for chronic conditions and new concerns is safe and accessible.