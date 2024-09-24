Rochester Regional Health receives 2024 Outstanding Heart Failure Care Team award

Press Release:

The Sands-Constellation Heart Institute (SCHI) Advanced Heart Failure and Mechanical Circulatory Support team at Rochester Regional Health (RRH) has been recognized as the 2024 Outstanding Heart Failure Care Team by the Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA). The Rochester team is traveling to the annual HFSA Scientific Meeting in Atlanta to receive the award.

“For years, patients with serious heart conditions, including heart failure, often had to travel outside the region to find specialized care. This award affirms what we’ve always known: world-class cardiac care is available right here at Rochester Regional Health,” said Dr. G. Randall Green, MD, JD, MBA and Executive Medical Director of SCHI. “This national recognition underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional, life-saving care to the patients and communities we serve every day.”

The Advanced Heart Failure and Mechanical Circulatory Support Team is made up of physicians, Advanced Practice Practitioners, nurses, pharmacists, nutritionists, social workers and support team members, who treat thousands of patients a year. Patients travel to Rochester if necessary to receive the latest and most advanced treatments or even take part in groundbreaking clinical trials. They can then continue their treatment plans and receive services close to home in one of our many community-based SCHI provider offices. The team integrates modern technologies such as remote monitoring and teleconferencing to look for symptoms and stay connected.

“Our team and our patients have become family, and we live our purpose of uplifting humanity through care for our community by providing nationally-recognized cardiac care in a geographically isolated and underserved region of New York State,” said Dr. Scott Feitell, MD, Heart Failure Expert with the Sands-Constellation Heart Institute. “Whether we are conducting a clinical trial to examine the effectiveness of new, cutting-edge treatment options or developing treatment plans for those suffering from heart failure, my team and the professionals at the Sands-Constellation Heart Institute are here for our patients.”

To learn more about the RRH Sands-Constellation Heart Institute Advanced Heart Failure and Mechanical Circulatory Support team, heart disease, diagnostic and monitoring technology and heart failure treatments that include lifestyle and medical management support visit rochesterregional.org.