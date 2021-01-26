Rochester Regional Health says it's vaccinating 'as many people as possible' to fight COVID-19

Press release:

Rochester Regional Health continues to vaccinate as many people as possible with the approved COVID-19 vaccines to help prevent the spread of coronavirus in our region. We have vaccinated more than 15,000 members of our vast workforce and nearly 3,500 eligible patients in essential categories.

Help our community slow the spread of COVID-19 by wearing your mask, practicing hand hygiene, staying socially distant, and avoiding gatherings.

This week’s Health Hive stories discuss what you can do once you're vaccinated, what to expect at your vaccination appointment, and how they’re being scheduled, what our experts know about the new coronavirus strain, insight into why adults over 65 years of age are the first community members to be eligible for vaccinations, and guidance on when kids may start getting vaccinated.

