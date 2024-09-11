Rochester Regional Health urgent care services open and ready for busy season

Press Release:

As cold and flu season coincides with children returning to school, Rochester Regional Health (RRH) is prepared to meet the rising demand for urgent care services. Healthcare providers often see an increase in ear infections, bronchitis, strep throat, colds, and the flu during this time of year.

Additionally, sports-related injuries such as sprains, fractures, and strains tend to spike as student-athletes hit the field. RRH provides three convenient urgent care options to ensure families can get the care they need, whenever and wherever they need it.

In-Person Urgent Care: RRH’s in-person urgent care centers are available any day of the week to treat a wide variety of illnesses and injuries, including seasonal colds, flu, ear infections, bronchitis, and more. They are also equipped for vaccinations, X-rays, and physical exams. Patients can visit the RRH Urgent Care website to find a location close to home and check wait times at each site. Virtual Urgent Care: For those who prefer not to leave home, RRH Same-Day Virtual Urgent Care has expanded its hours to provide even more flexibility. Available seven days a week, Virtual Urgent Care connects patients with expert providers through a smartphone or computer. With an average wait time of just 15 minutes, it’s a convenient option for handling cold and flu symptoms, infections, and minor injuries without ever stepping out the door. Dedicated Orthopedic Urgent Care: With student-athletes returning to sports, RRH has two dedicated Orthopedic Urgent Care centers located in Victor and Henrietta. These specialized centers offer walk-in, no-appointment-needed care for orthopedic injuries like sprains, fractures, and muscle strains. Patients can access expert orthopedic care quickly and efficiently, avoiding long waits at emergency rooms.

“Rochester Regional Health offers patients easy and convenient access to care where and when they need it most. We understand that many patients prefer to avoid busy hospital emergency rooms, which can involve long wait times. That’s why we continue to expand our urgent care options to serve the community close to where they live, work, and play,” said Mary Parlet, Rochester Regional Health Chief Ambulatory and Clinical Services Officer.

RRH offers Urgent Care locations throughout the region, including Batavia, Brighton, Canton, Chili, Geneseo, Greece, Henrietta, Penfield, Potsdam, and Webster. In the City of Rochester, patients can visit our centers at St. Mary’s Campus and the Wilson Multicultural Medical Campus. For specialized orthopedic care, walk-in services are available at our dedicated Orthopedic Urgent Care locations in Henrietta and Victor.

For a complete list of locations and times you can check here: https://www.rochesterregional.org/services/urgent-care.

To learn more about when to visit an Emergency Room versus an Urgent Care, head here: https://hive.rochesterregional.org/2021/04/urgent-vs-emergent-care.