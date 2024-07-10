Rochester transportation authority receives $18.1M grant for hydrogen fuel cell buses and facility upgrades

Press Release:

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and U.S. Congressman Joseph Morelle today announced Rochester Genesee Regional Transportation Authority (RGRTA) was awarded a highly competitive $18,113,192 grant from the U.S Department of Transportation’s (USDOT) Buses & Bus Facilities Grant Program to upgrade its hydrogen fuel cell electric bus facility and purchase three hydrogen fuel cell electric buses, which will reduce air pollution from dirty diesel busses.

“Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law, the Rochester-Finger Lakes region is on the road to a cleaner air and more efficient and modern transit future. Rochester resident can breathe a little easier because this massive federal boost will not only help add three new clean hydrogen electric buses to the RGRTA fleet and upgrade its state-of-the-art operational hub, but also accelerate RGRTA to achieve a fully zero-emission bus fleet by 2040,” said Senator Schumer. “The Rochester-Finger Lakes is already a global leader when it comes to clean Hydrogen thanks to Plug Power, and thanks to federal investments like this Rochester is leading the way to show how this technology can build a better and cleaner future for our communities. This funding will keep the wheels of our local economy rolling and put Rochester residents on the road to a smoother and cleaner commute.”

“This $18.1 million in federal funding is a major boost for RGRTA and its goal to have a fully zero-emissions bus fleet by 2040. This federal investment will help bring critical upgrades to RGRTA’s electric bus facility and will add three new hydrogen fuel cell electric buses to its fleet, ensuring riders can have a cleaner commute,” said Senator Gillibrand. “This grant will boost the Rochester-Finger Lakes region’s public transportation and help Rochester remain a global leader in clean hydrogen technology.”

“Affordable, accessible, and climate-conscious transportation options are critical to supporting individuals and families and moving us closer to our green energy future,” said Congressman Joe Morelle. “This new $18.1 million in federal funding for RGRTA will ensure Rochester continues to lead our country in clean energy technologies. Congratulations to RGRTA on this exciting award, and I look forward to continuing my work alongside my colleagues in the Senate and in the New York delegation to strengthen the future of our region.”

“On behalf of the RGRTA team and our customers, I thank Majority Leader Schumer, Senator Gillibrand, and Congressman Morelle for securing this critical grant funding to help us continue our transition to a zero-emission bus fleet,” said RGRTA CEO Miguel Velázquez. “The best way to achieve a successful transition is to ensure we have adequate funding to upgrade existing facilities, address new infrastructure needs, and purchase zero-emission vehicles. Thanks to the leadership of our Congressional delegation, this grant funding will help us take an important step forward.”

RGRTA will use the funding to upgrade their existing facilities to allow for the storage and maintenance of hydrogen fuel cell battery electric buses as well as the replacement of three diesel buses with zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell electric buses. The new hydrogen fuel cell buses will provide zero-emissions and with refueling time and driving distance range performance on par with diesel buses. The fueling time for hydrogen fuel cell buses is 6-12 minutes and even in the cold winter months, a fully fueled hydrogen fuel cell bus can travel 250-300 miles.

Schumer, Gillibrand, and Morelle have a long history of delivering the fed support needed to increase federal support to boost public transit in the Rochester-Finger Lakes. In 2022, the lawmakers delivered a whopping over $23 million for RGRTA to establish a new facility for their paratransit service RTS Access and launch a first of its kind Clean Hydrogen Fuel Cell pilot program which will be boosted further by the funding announced today. The reps also secured over $36.3 million for RGRTA through the CARES Act, over $23 million for transit in the Rochester region through the FY21 COVID Omnibus (Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2021), and an additional $45 million through the American Rescue Plan. Finally, in the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act the senator was able to deliver an estimated $94.7 million for RGRTA over the next 5 years.

A copy of Schumer’s original letter to Secretary Buttigieg in support of the grant can be found below:

I am pleased to write in support of the grant application submitted by the Rochester Genesee Regional Transportation Authority (RGRTA) to the Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration’s Buses and Bus Facilities Grant program and the Low or No Emission Grant program.

With funding, RGRTA will make critical hydrogen related code compliance upgrades to RGRTA’s facilities and purchase three hydrogen fuel cell buses. RGRTA is working towards the goal of having a fully zero-emission bus fleet by 2040. That goal will only be achieved if RGRTA receives the funding to purchase the vehicles and ensure the necessary infrastructure is in place to facilitate the proper fueling, maintenance, and storage of the zero-emission vehicles. This work includes making the required upgrades to existing RGRTA facilities.

I applaud the Rochester Genesee Regional Transportation Authority for its foresight in submitting this grant application and sincerely hope it is met with your approval. Thank you for your consideration.