Rockin' the Downs tickets go on sale 8 a.m. Thursday, two more Summer concerts added

Press release:

Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel is pleased to announce the following additions to the upcoming Rockin’ the Downs Summer Concert Series.

Now kicking off the series on Friday June 11th is Almost Queen. The Ultimate Queen Tribute show delivers a live performance, showcasing signature four part harmonies and intricate musical interludes. Donning genuine costumes, Almost Queen recaptures the live energy and precision that is the Queen experience.

Closing the Summer Concert Series now on Aug. 27th will be American rock band The Spin Doctors, who will be making their Batavia Downs debut. Forming in the late '80s, this band went on to commercial success with chart topping hits like "Two Princes" and "Little Miss Can't Be Wrong" from their smash hit album "Pocket Full of Kryptonite."

These two concerts are being put on in conjunction with Buffalo-based twenty6 Productions.

“We are excited to begin working with Batavia Downs," said CEO and Founder of twenty6 Productions, Josh Holtzman. “We know people have been waiting for the return of live events and we’re looking forward to putting on great shows at Batavia Downs while adhering to all the safety measures instituted by New York State.”

As per guidance from New York State, capacity for all concerts at this time will be 2,500 ticket holders but more tickets will be added if capacity increases. All concertgoers MUST show proof of:

A negative PCR COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of show time;

OR

A negative Antigen COVID-19 test within six hours of show time;

OR

Must show proof of completed immunization (14 days since final vaccination prior to event date).

There will be a Rapid Antigen test site in the parking lot the day of the concerts in order to allow ticket holders to get a rapid test on event dates. For concertgoers age 21+ with tickets each test costs $34.95. (For any New Yorker age 18 and up without a concert ticket, the rapid test costs $65.)

It his highly recommended that concertgoers get a vaccine or test prior to concert date in order to avoid any wait times on the day of the show. Concertgoers are responsible for scheduling and paying for any tests.

As per New York State Regulations, pairs of seats will be 6 feet apart and masks must be worn unless a person is seated and eating or drinking.

Beginning at 8 a.m. on Thursday, April 29th, tickets for all concerts already announced will be available at www.BataviaConcerts.com. Tickets will be available for purchase at Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel at the Lucky Treasures Gift Shop located in the lobby ONLY on concert days if any tickets remain unsold on concert date.

Due to limited capacity, concert attendees MUST BE 21 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER. A limit of four tickets purchased per person will be enforced.

If between now and the concert date the regulations change, then Batavia Downs will adopt any modifications. Ticket holders are encouraged to visit www.bataviadownsgaming.com or their social media pages to stay up to date on any new information.