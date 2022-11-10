Rotary rolls out annual Corvette raffle, club's major fundraiser

Press Release:

The major fundraiser for the Batavia Rotary Club is underway, and once again a Corvette or $50,000 is the prize.

"This is the major fundraiser that allows our club to make so many contributions to the community, such as $18,000 in college scholarships to area students each year," said President John McGowan.

Rotary is also contributing $250,000 toward the Healthy Living Campus under construction on Main Street, a joint project for the YMCA and United Memorial Medical Center.

Most recently, Rotary has offered a $150,000 matching pledge for the renovation of the local hospital's Intensive Care Unit, McGowan said.

Rotary's motto is Service Above Self, he explained. Rotarians actively engage in projects to improve the local community.

"Fundraisers like this Corvette event are critical for helping us help others," said Lisa Ormsbee, who co-chairs the event with Laurie Mastin.

In addition to the grand prize, there are 10 additional prizes of $500 each, Mastin explained.

Only 4,500 tickets are sold. The drawing will be Jan. 21, 2023, at 7:30 pm live on Facebook.

Persons interested in purchasing tickets may go to www.bataviarotaryraffle.com or contact any Rotarian.