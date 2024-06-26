Route 63 in the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge will be closed as of July 1 for culvert replacement

Press Release:

The New York State Department of Transportation, in coordination with the Federal Highway Administration, today advised motorists that State Route 63 through the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge in the Town of Alabama, Genesee County, will close to accommodate a federal culvert replacement project beginning July 1. The closure is anticipated to be in place until September 1.

Motorists are encouraged to follow the posted detour that utilizes State Route 77, Gasport Road, and State Route 31. Local traffic will be able to access Route 63 up to the immediate work zone. Access to the refuge will remain open for the duration of the closure.

Motorists should anticipate travel delays and build extra travel time into their schedule. Construction activities are weather-dependent and subject to change based on conditions.

Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.