RSVP by May 28 for Zoom info to attend WNYIL's virtual annual Membership Meeting June 8

Submitted photo and press release:

Western New York Independent Living Inc. (WNYIL) is celebrating its decades of service to the community and citizens with disabilities with its virtual 41st Annual Membership Meeting to be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8.

The WNYIL Board of Directors invites everyone to join in the celebration by registering in advance by May 28 , emailing Jillian Moss-Smith at [email protected], or calling (716) 836-0822, ext. 146. Once one’s RSVP is received, information will be sent enabling one to attend via Zoom.

The Guest Speaker is Christina Mills (inset photo right), the nationally renowned executive director of the California Foundation for Independent Living Centers, which works to increase access and equal opportunity for people with disabilities by building the capacity of Independent Living Centers.

As executive director of CFILC she is responsible for seamlessly implementing six statewide programs while also building the capacity of her Independent Living Center membership. In 2020, Mills launched California’s first statewide cross-disability Disability Disaster Access & Resources program. The program works to ensure that disabled individuals are provided services and resources to maintain their wellness and independence during an emergency or disaster.

Other activities at the annual Membership Meeting will include: recognizing the WNYIL Employee and Volunteer of the Year; the Elayne G. Wels Community Support Award for a person’s contribution to our broader work; Corporate Support Award to a business that helps to advance the Independent Living Philosophy of, “All people, regardless of disability, have the right and responsibility to assume control over their own lives”; the Year-in-Review Video; the election of officers; employee recognitions; plus raffles.

The Western New York Independent Living Inc. Family of Agencies offer an expanding array of services to aid individuals with disabilities to take control of their own lives.