RSVP volunteers honor 9/11 victims and first responders with donations to local food pantries

Submitted photo and press release:

Recently members of Genesee County’s RSVP Volunteer Placement Program delivered hundreds of nonperishable and personal care items to local food pantries. Local agencies report these donations are greatly needed due to increased demand during COVID-19.

This service project was chosen as a way to honor 9/11 victims and those who rose in service in response to 9/11.

As so many did on 9/11, numerous individuals and organizations are helping others who are struggling during this pandemic.

RSVP wishes to thank all the volunteers, community members and local businesses for their generosity, which made this delivery possible.

For more information on volunteer opportunities, please contact Courtney Iburi (RSVP) at (585) 343-1611.