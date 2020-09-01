Local Matters

September 1, 2020 - 4:26pm

RTS resumes service on GC bus Route 211 Sept. 8, must wear masks

posted by Press Release in news, covid-19, RTS, Genesee County Route 211, bus service.

Press release:

Regional Transit Service (RTS) announced today that starting Sept. 8 it will resume service on Route 211 in Genesee County that was paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

RTS Genesee Route 211 will resume running with two buses instead of one.

RTS is operating at 50-percent capacity on buses in Genesee County and customers must wear masks while on board.

For all other information, visit www.myRTS.com.

