Safety measures being put in place for 2024 Wings Over Batavia Air Show

Press Release:

Genesee County officials, in coordination with local and state agencies, are prioritizing the safety and security of all attendees at the forthcoming Wings Over Batavia Air Show. This event is scheduled to occur at the Genesee County Airport on Saturday, August 31, and Sunday, September 1, from 5 - 9 p.m.

Comprehensive Safety Measures

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, Genesee County Office of Emergency Management, New York State Police, City of Batavia Police Department, Town of Batavia Fire Department and Mercy Flight EMS are collaborating to implement a comprehensive safety plan. Emergency service providers will be stationed on-site to ensure public safety and to provide immediate response to any medical emergencies that may arise.

Special Effects and Aerial Maneuvers

As part of the air show, planes will perform various flying, diving, and maneuvering displays. Additionally, there will be planned explosions, pyrotechnic displays, and fireworks, all managed exclusively by the event organizers. Attendees and nearby residents are reminded that these activities are planned and should not cause alarm. Please refrain from dialing 911 unless it’s an actual emergency.

Traffic Control

In preparation for and during the event State Street Road will be closed from West Saile Drive north to Batavia Elba Townline Road, and West Saile Drive will be closed from the Milton Cat building to the storage barns on the east side of the Airport. Motorists are urged to follow signage and flaggers, exercise caution, and remain alert to changing conditions. Pedestrians should adhere to marked paths and signage.

Satellite Parking at GCC

This year, a satellite parking option will be available at Genesee Community College (GCC). Buses will shuttle attendees between GCC and the airport, with drop-off at the main entrance and pick-up at the airport’s main terminal for return to GCC.

For more information about the show, parking details and other additional details, please visit: https://wingsoverbatavia.com/.