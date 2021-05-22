Salvation Army and Northgate church team up for free food giveaway; bring photo ID per household

Press release:

The Salvation Army in partnership with Northgate Free Methodist Church will be hosting a drive-through food distribution at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 24th.

This distribution will begin at 2 p.m. at Northgate Church’s north campus, 8160 Bank Street Road in Batavia.

The FDA food boxes will contain milk, produce and frozen meat. We don’t know exactly what will be in the boxes until we get them.