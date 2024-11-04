Salvation Army in Batavia launches annual Red Kettle Campaign to support families in need

Press Release:

As the holiday season approaches, the Salvation Army in Batavia is excited to announce the launch of its annual Red Kettle Campaign, set to begin in November 2024.

This initiative aims to raise funds to provide warm clothing, holiday meals, and gifts to families in need, as well as to support year-round family service programs. The campaign presents an opportunity to spread joy and make a meaningful impact in our community.

In light of declining contributions in recent years, we are actively seeking support from local businesses and organizations to help achieve our campaign goals. This year, we aim to raise $100,000, with a target of securing $50,000 before the bell ringing begins outside select locations.

We are inviting local partners to join us in this effort through:

Donations: Financial contributions, gift items, or resources that directly benefit those we serve.

Volunteers: Individuals or teams willing to assist with bell ringing at various locations during the campaign.

Christmas Partnerships: Sponsorship opportunities at different levels, including Press Release sponsors, T-shirt sponsors, and Social Media sponsors.

For more information contact Bradley Moore at 585-343-6284.