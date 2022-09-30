Salvation Army in Batavia supporting hurricane relief in Florida

Press release:

In response to many calls from the community The Salvation Army in Batavia would like to inform you that they are on the ground in Florida in response to the devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian. Teams are already in place providing food, water, emotional/spiritual support and clean up supplies. It is too soon to begin sending any clothing, bedding or household items. The infrastructure in the area is not able to handle the influx of material items at this point. The best way to help is through monetary assistance. If you are able and would like to support the relief efforts of The Salvation Army you may do so by sending a check made payable to The Salvation Army at 529 East Main Street, Batavia NY 14020. Write “Hurricane Relief” in the memo line. All money donated will go directly to the relief efforts.