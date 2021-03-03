Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary to hold take-out dinner, basket raffle and Easter items sale March 20

Press release:

The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary of Batavia is sponsoring a Chicken and Biscuit Dinner, Basket Raffle and Easter items table sale on March 20.

The "cash and carry" table sale includes "brand-new" decorative items and children items for $1, $5 or three for $10.

This dinner is take out only from 4 to 6 p.m. or until sold out. The dinner includes mashed potatoes, vegetables and dessert.

Presale tickets for $10 each are available at The Salvation Army, 529 E. Main St., Batavia. Phone is (585) 343-6384.

Tickets are also available from Women’s Auxiliary members or at the door.

Winners of the Basket Raffle will be contacted by phone and can pick up the items at The Salvation Army.