Sammy DiSalvo announces bid for City Council At-Large seat in November election

Press Release:

It’s been a long 4 years with many life changes and lessons learned for all of us. Our fantastic community has changed and evolved with us. The DiSalvo for Council campaign is excited to announce that Sammy DiSalvo is running in November for one of the three City Council at Large seats.

The previous DiSalvo for Council campaign brought to light several important items and made real change in our City. The City began utilizing social media to communicate more with citizens, collectively Batavians' forced the City to follow proper procedures and hold a full search to fill the vacant City Manager position, and the DiSalvo for Council campaign advocated for everyone to be represented on the Police Board.

Together, through actions and organizing, peoples’ concerns were heard rather than muffled. The DiSalvo for Council accomplished so much as a campaign that when Sammy wins in November, Batavia’s future accomplishments together will be limitless.

Some concerns you all voiced 5 years ago are still unresolved. Property assessments in the City are still inflating rapidly and annually, Council representatives tell citizens their requests are ‘too much work,’ and Council meetings have no follow-up when citizens voice concerns. The south side feels forgotten and is the last to receive support, the mall continues to take our tax dollars, and the Farmer’s Market isn’t valued by the City.

Recently, even something as simple as replacing a streetlight can take 6 months. These are local concerns and this is local politics.

Sammy has not forgotten any of you over the past 5 years and understands your concerns, Sammy is living them with you.

The DiSalvo for Council campaign will again be built on and about your concerns and the concerns of all Batavians. This campaign will again be everyone’s campaign.

Please vote for Sammy on November 4, and he promises to advocate for your concerns at Council meetings, communicate with you afterward, and keep you informed of the progress.

Sammy looks forward to meeting and chatting with you all over the next few months and beyond. Sammy is also looking for signatures for an independent petition line. If you would like to sign for Samy on the independent line, please email him.

Share your ideas at https://bit.ly/disalvoforcouncilcomments or Donate https://secure.actblue.com/donate/disalvoforcouncil.