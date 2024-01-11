Santa spreads extra joy at Christmas dance, next one set for Jan. 18

Press Release:

On Thursday, Dec. 14, dancers arrived in their holiday garb and Santa hats to join in the celebration at the Christmas Dance for Genesee County’s Adults with Developmental Disabilities at the Byron Fire Hall.

The hall was decorated and the DJ alternated dance tunes with Christmas music as dancers moved around the floor. Snacks were prepared and pizza was served up by many members of the Byron Ladies Auxiliary as well as some volunteers.

Around 7:30 p.m. dance coordinator, Morgan Leaton grabbed the mic and got the group’s attention by announcing that Santa had arrived. Folks cheered as Santa, waving to everyone, walked across the dance floor, and was seated in his special chair next to the Christmas tree.

One by one folks came up and sat next to Santa. They each had some time to talk to Santa and pose for a photo. Santa gave everyone a Christmas gift. After everyone had their time with Santa, he waved goodbye and “Merry Christmas” as he walked out of the building and out of sight.

Toward the end of the evening, Morgan Leaton rounded up everyone for a group photo and reminded them that next month’s dance, the New Year’s Dance will be held on Thursday, Jan. 18. She promised the crowd a fun-filled evening to celebrate the new year!

The dances are open to anyone with developmental disabilities aged 13 and up residing in Genesee County. Proper staffing is required. If you want more information or wish to volunteer, please contact Morgan Leaton at 585-815-3157 or morganrleaton@gmail.com.