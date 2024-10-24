Saturday is last day to register to vote in the November 5 election

Press Release:

The Board of Elections will be open this Saturday, October 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. to accept registration forms.

This is the last day to register to vote in the November election. The office will also be able to assist with absentee requests. Please use the west facing door.

Early Voting begins this Saturday. There will be 9 days of early voting at the ARC Community Center, 38 Woodrow Rd., Batavia. Schedule is as follows: