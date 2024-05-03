Schumer delivers $129 million for NYS to replace dangerous lead pipes

Press Release:

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer today revealed the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will provide New York a historic investment of $129 million for lead service line replacement through New York’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (SRF) as a part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act he championed. Schumer said this is a major boost for New York’s long-term effort to replace lead pipes and will provide the federal support for efforts to provide cleaner, safer drinking water across the state.

“There is nothing more important than keeping New York drinking water safe for our children and families. Now, thanks to my Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Law, a major $129 million is flowing to replace potentially toxic lead pipes across the state,” said Senator Schumer.

“No amount of toxic lead exposure is safe for our children, which is why I led the charge in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to deliver the funding to get the lead out. This is only the latest in those efforts to bolster the clean and safe drinking water our communities need, all while creating a steady stream of good-paying jobs. I will continue to fight until not one lead pipe remains in New York.”

Schumer explained the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act makes the single-largest investment ever in U.S. water infrastructure. In total, the bill includes over $50 billion for the EPA’s highly successful water infrastructure programs, including $15 billion specifically for Lead Service Line Replacements.

Specifically, the EPA announced today it will provide New York over $129 million for its Drinking Water SRF Lead Service Line Replacements. SRFs provide below-market rate loans and grants to fund water infrastructure improvements in municipalities across the state.

Importantly, Schumer fought for a lower state cost share for the early years of this funding and for 49% of the money to be administered as grants and completely forgivable loans, ensuring New Yorkers can get the most out of this funding. More details on today’s announcement can be found here.

Earlier this year, New York received $420 million from the EPA for New York’s Drinking Water and Clean Water State Revolving Funds (SRF) to help modernize and clean the state’s water systems. Today’s funding announcement brings NYS’s total BIL water infrastructure funds to well over $1.2 billion, with $358,437,000 of that funding specifically for LSLR.