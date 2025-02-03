Schumer releases statement about tariffs for Mexico, Canada and China

Press Release:

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) today released the following statement following President Trump’s announcement that he will impose tariffs on goods from Canada, Mexico, and China:

“It would be nice if Donald Trump could start focusing on getting the prices down instead of making them go up.

“All tariffs are not created equal. Donald Trump is aiming his new tariffs at Mexico, Canada, and China but they will likely hit Americans in their wallets. I am concerned these new tariffs will further drive up costs for American consumers.

“We should be focused on going hard against competitors who rig the game, like China, rather than attacking our allies. If these tariffs go into full effect, they will raise prices for everything from groceries, to cars, to gas, making it even harder for middle-class families to just get by.”