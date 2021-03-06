Schumer's remarks on Senate floor just prior to passage of the 'American Rescue Plan'

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) today spoke on the Senate floor in advance of the passage of the American Rescue Plan by the Senate.

Below are Senator Schumer’s remarks:

"It has been a long day, a long night, a long year. But a new day has come. And we tell the American people, help is on the way. When Democrats assumed the majority in this chamber, we promised to pass legislation to rescue our people from the depths of the pandemic and bring our economy, and our country, roaring back.

"In a few moments, we are going to deliver on that promise. This bill will deliver more help to more people than anything the federal government has done in decades. It is broader, deeper and more comprehensive in helping working families and lifting people out of poverty than anything Congress has seen or accomplished in a very long time.

"The pandemic has affected nearly every aspect of American life. So this bill spans the gamut and provides support to every part of our country. For Americans who doubted that the government can help them in this time of crisis, you’ll be getting direct checks, your schools will receive assistance to reopen quickly and safely, your local businesses will get another lifeline, and the day when you receive the vaccine will be a lot sooner.

"The American Rescue plan will go down as one of the most sweeping federal recovery efforts in history. It’s never easy to pass legislation as momentous as this. But it will all, and soon, be worth it.

"Now, I know that on a Saturday morning, the American people haven’t been watching our proceedings here. They’re probably out walking the dog or sitting down for breakfast with their kids. But I want them to know that help is on the way. That their government is going to give one final push to get us all over the finish line.

"I want the American people to know that we are going to get through this. And someday soon, our businesses will reopen and our economy will reopen and life will reopen. We will end this terrible plague and we will travel again and send our kids to school again and be together, again. Our job right now is to help our country get from this stormy present to that hopeful future. And it starts with voting AYE on the legislation before us.

"Vote yes on the American Rescue Plan. Vote yes.

"And before I yield the floor, let me express my deepest gratitude to all my colleagues who went through a long, long day and the staff of the committees and the personal Senate offices, who worked so hard to put this legislation together. Let me especially thank the floor staff, the clerks, the cafeteria workers, custodial staff, and the Capitol Police and National Guard. Many of them have worked for as many as 36 hours straight.

"And of course, one more thank you to my great and wonderful staff. I will thank them all by name at a later date because I want everyone to awake and alert when I do.

"I yield the floor."