Press Release:

Cub Scout Pack 6067 and Troop 6067 from the Corfu/Pembroke area recently completed a flag replacement project at Hillside Cemetery on Angling Road in Pembroke.

The Scouts removed old flags and placed new ones at the gravesites of veterans who have passed away. The retired flags will be properly disposed of in a ceremonial burning conducted by Kevin Volk and his son, Walter Volk.