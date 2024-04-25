 Skip to main content

Second annual Genesee County 'I Voted' sticker contest announced

By Press Release
Photo of winning entries displayed inside the Genesee County Board of Elections office.

Press Release:

The Genesee County Board of Elections is thrilled to announce the Second Annual "I Voted" sticker contest winners. The contest, coordinated by the Board of Elections, showcased the creative talent of local students and their involvement in the electoral process. 

The contest received many submissions, with over 300 outstanding entries from Genesee County schools.

'It was a tough decision to select our seven finalists,' said Lorie Longhany, Democratic Election Commissioner. 'We can't wait to see the students' graphic designs in print and used in our outreach efforts!'

The winning designs will be featured on the “I Voted” stickers distributed to voters as they cast their ballots in November. They will also be utilized for voter outreach and promoted across social media platforms.

The winners of the contest are as follows: 

  • Grand Prize: Tyler Caldwell, Alexander 
  • 1st Place: Riley Sharpe, Byron-Bergen
  • 2nd Place (Collaborative Design): Alexander Kuszlyk, Evan Bannister, and Zachary Gay, Byron-Bergen
  • 3rd Place: Ben Landers, Notre Dame
  • Honorable Mentions: Ava Smith, Byron-Bergen; Morgan Kidder, Alexander; Alarai Tomidy, Notre Dame

The Genesee County Board of Elections extends its heartfelt congratulations to all the winners and extends special thanks to every participant for their exceptional contributions.

Grand Prize: Tyler Caldwell, Alexander
1st Place: Riley Sharpe, Byron-Bergen
2nd Place (Collaborative Design): Alexander Kuszlyk, Evan Bannister, and Zachary Gay, Byron-Bergen
3rd Place: Ben Landers, Notre Dame
Honorable Mention: Ava Smith, Byron-Bergen
Honorable Mention: Morgan Kidder, Alexander
Honorable Mention: Alarai Tomidy, Notre Dame

