February 11, 2021 - 12:09pm

Section V announces post-season tournament structure for high-risk winter sports

posted by Press Release in Section V, sports, covid-19, coronavirus.

Press release:

On Wednesday, February 10, 2021, the Section V Athletic Council met and determined the tournament structure for winter high-risk sports. The team sports of boys basketball, girls basketball, and ice hockey will have a closed sectional tournament in which only the top eight teams in each classification will make their sectional tournament. Wrestling will hold class sectional tournaments starting on March 12, 2021.

The Fall II Sports Season (which includes boys volleyball, competitive cheerleading, football, and girls volleyball) will begin on March 1, 2021, and the regular season will end on April 23, 2021. Sectionals must be completed by May 2, 2021.

Indoor Track & Field is now looking to host a sectional tournament starting on Thursday, March 4, 2021.

blue button