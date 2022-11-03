Semi-pro football returning to Genesee County

Press release:

Elba resident Harry Rascoe is spearheading the return of semi-professional football to Genesee County.

Rascoe, 35, has announced that he will serve as head coach/offensive coordinator of the Genesee Spartans Football Club, adding that he is in negotiations for the team to play in either the Empire Football League or the Gridiron Development Football League.

“I have been part of two national championship teams while playing, and I know that there is more than enough talent in our area to bring a national title back to Batavia,” said Rascoe, a Plattsburgh native who competed at the semi-pro levels after his honorable discharge from the Marine Corps in 2010.

He said the plan is for the Spartans to play an eight-game schedule, with four or five of them at a location to be determined in Batavia.

“We’re looking for a place to call home,” he said. “Much needs to be done beforehand, including filling out the roster of players. All those who are interested in playing can contact me right away.”

Craig Tiberio of Le Roy, who played at Buffalo State College, will be the assistant coach/defensive coordinator; Otis Thomas, football coach at Notre Dame High, will assist on defense, and Jerry Smith Jr. will assist on the offensive side of the ball. Macy Paradise of Elba has been signed on as the team trainer.

Rascoe said he welcomes any players from Batavia’s semi-pro team in the 1990s – the Bandits – to become involved in the new organization.

“We also are seeking local sponsors to make the 2023 season happen,” he said, adding that winter workouts will start on Nov. 6 at the “Brick” gym on Harvester Avenue. “We have about 24 players now and would like to field a team of 40 to 50 players.”

For more information about playing, coaching or becoming a sponsor, call Rascoe at 518-570-4047.

“Our goal is to build a team and an organization that the community can get behind and be proud of,” he said.