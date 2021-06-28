Local Matters

June 28, 2021 - 12:11pm

Sen. Ed Rath honors nurses

posted by Press Release in ARC Genesee Orleans, news, Sen. Ed Rath, COVID, Nurses Week.

Submitted photo and press release:

During Nurses Week (May 6th through 12th) Senator Ed Rath sought nominations of local nurses to honor. 

“The outpouring of nominations we saw was tremendous," Rath said. "Our nurses play such a critical role in our communities, and I believe that COVID really highlighted the importance of our medical professionals. 

“The stories we heard about our local nurses was nothing short of amazing. We are extremely fortunate to have so many amazing men and women willing to put others before themselves.:

More than 200 nominations were received from throughout the 61st Senate District. 

In photo aboe, Senator Rath presents ARC Genesee Orleans nurse Kristie Rada with a certificate of recognition to honor her work.

