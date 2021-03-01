Sen. Rath invites you to take his 2021 Constituent Survey

From Sen. Ed Rath:, NY 61st Senate District:

Since being elected, I have heard from thousands of residents on numerous topics. It is critical to me to hear from those I represent on important issues. As budget discussions continue, many topics are being discussed.

From mandatory COVID-19 vaccines to legalizing marijuana, your opinion on issues facing New York and our communities is extremely important to me. That is why I have launched a 2021 Legislative Questionnaire.

Click here to complete the 2021 Constituent Survey.

I look forward to hearing from the community on these issues and I will be listening as the legislative session continues.

Thank you in advance for taking the time to fill out the questionnaire. I look forward to hearing your feedback.