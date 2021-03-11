Sen. Rath says there's no reprieve in sight for sky high New York taxes: 'This needs to change!'

From Sen. Ed Rath:

It is no secret that New Yorkers pay some of the highest taxes in the nation. Unfortunately, it does not look like there will be any reprieve in our 2021-22 budget, despite the influx of aid coming from the latest round of stimulus funding.

A report recently found that New York State has the third highest tax rates in the nation. New York continually ranks as among the worst states for taxes and for business climate. This needs to change!

News of the Federal aid coming to New York as part of the American Rescue Plan, seemed promising for residents. However, the Governor has made it clear that tax increases are not off the table. In fact, the Governor's budget proposal includes eliminating the State income tax reduction for the middle class.

Now is not the time to be raising taxes on hardworking New Yorkers. Many businesses and families are feeling extreme financial pressure and raising taxes will only make these matters worse. We should be working to jump start our struggling economy by helping businesses reopen and rehire.

I will continue to keep you updated on the progress of the New York State budget and will continue to fight for policies that make New York more affordable for hardworking families and small businesses.