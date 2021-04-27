Sen. Rath sounds alarm about proposed 'massive new tax on gasoline'

From Sen. Ed Rath (NYS 61st):

"I wanted to update you on a dangerous proposal that has come to light in Albany. Albany Democrats are proposing a massive new tax on gasoline, an estimated 55 cent-per-gallon tax on New Yorkers at the pump. This is on top of the billions in news taxes included in this year's budget.

"This proposed legislation does not just increase the prices at the pump, it will also increase the cost of natural gas heating for homes by 25 percent. New Yorkers already pay enough to fill their cars and heat their homes; this is only going to add to the already overly burdensome taxes we have in our State . This bill, like many others, will disproportionately hurt Upstate and have negative consequences on our communities.

"As we all know, many New Yorkers are facing some of the hardest times as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; to increase taxes even further on necessary goods and services is unconscionable. We should be helping our hard-working taxpayers and businesses, not increase their already high costs of living and doing business in New York State."