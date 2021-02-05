Sen. Rath update: COVID-19 dominated 'extremely busy' first month of Legislative Session

From Sen. Ed Rath, 61st Senate District:

It was an extremely busy first month of Legislative Session. As you would suspect, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has dominated much of the conversation and I wanted to share this brief update with you.

Earlier this year, I hosted a roundtable with county government officials to discuss the State’s performance regarding the vaccination rollout. As ranking member of the Local Governments Committee, I believe it is critical that we include county leaders and hear their perspective in the vaccination conversation. The conversation will be ongoing, and I am hopeful that it will be helpful in the partnership between our counties and the State.

In addition to discussing vaccine distribution, I have continued to support proposals that will help our small businesses get back on their feet. Last week, I was honored to join my colleagues from Western New York to discuss the effects of the pandemic on the hospitality industry. Simply put, our businesses and restaurants need real relief. I am proud that the Senate Minority Conference has put together a legislative package to help relieve some of the burden they are currently carrying as a result of mandates.

To learn more about our plan or for a breakdown of the bills and more information on the specifics, click here.

Lastly, it is critically important that we assess how we as a State can do better. As I am sure many of you are aware, the Attorney General released a report on the State’s nursing home deaths. Like so many residents with loved ones in senior care facilities, I was deeply troubled by this report.

If the Department of Health does not share the requested data, a subpoena is necessary.

If data is being misrepresented or altered, the public deserves to know the truth and officials need to be held accountable. The questions surrounding COVID in our nursing homes has been an issue since the start of the pandemic, making this an even more troubling report. I hope for our nursing home residents and their families, answers will be provided.

I continue to monitor these situations carefully.

I hope this information is helpful to you. Stay safe.