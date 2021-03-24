Senate One-house Budget missing $800K in critical VLT funds for Genesee County

Press release:

Albany – The Senate One-house Budget Resolution was passed on March 15th. The budget resolution amounts to $209.98 billion in spending, however important municipal aid to Genesee County is noticeably missing. The cut to Video Lottery Terminal (VLT) aid would amount to an $800,000 cut to Genesee County.

“The cut is extremely troubling but even more troubling, the aid is maintained statewide, except for two counties represented by Republican senators," said Senator Ed Rath. "This decision smells like partisan politics that will have detrimental effects to the residents of Batavia and Genesee County.

"I am hopeful that as budget negations continue this aid will be restored. Many communities are struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic and to play political games with their aid is appalling."

“VLT aid is critical to the City of Batavia’s continued efforts to revitalize the City and provide critical services to the residents and businesses the City Serves," said Eugene Jankowski, Batavia City Council president. "We appreciate Senator Rath’s advocacy for communities in Western New York to ensue that we can weather the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and prosper once more.

“Genesee County, Town and City of Batavia provide full public safety to Batavia Downs and patrons," said Shelley Stein, chair of the Genesee County Legislature. "Locally owned and maintained roads are necessary to carry patrons to Batavia Downs. VLT dollars support these public benefits easing the burden on local property taxpayers.

"Our request is to fully restore the VLT dollars of support to Genesee County, Town and City of Batavia in the 2021-22 budget.”

Senator Rath recently wrote a letter to Senate Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins requesting for the aid to be restored. The Governor proposed eliminating all aid for host communities. The Assembly One-house Budget restored aid to all host communities.