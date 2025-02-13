Senator George Borrello releases a statement on the NYPA rate hike delay

Press Release:

“New York Power Authority's (NYPA's) decision to pause its proposed hydropower rate hike is a win for New Yorkers, businesses, and communities that depend on affordable, clean energy. This near-tripling of rates was unacceptable, and I, along with Assemblyman Andrew Molitor and many of my Republican colleagues, fought hard to stop this devastating increase before it could take effect.

The overwhelming pushback from legislators, businesses, municipal utility providers, and residents made it clear that this proposal was unacceptable. Once Governor Hochul saw the extent of opposition, she put the brakes on it—something she should have done from the start. Keeping energy affordable is essential to retaining jobs, supporting families, and maintaining a competitive economy.

This fight isn’t over. We must remain vigilant to ensure NYPA doesn’t revive this misguided proposal down the road and that New Yorkers continue to have access to reliable, low-cost energy.”