Senior activities planned in Alabama

Press release:

“We’ve Only Just Begun” Senior Luncheon group gets together the 3rd Tuesday of each month for lunch at the South Alabama Firehall (Bring a dish to pass) from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and is followed by a speaker or an event. This month our Guest Speaker is Maureen Estabrooks, a Specialist from the Genesee County Office for the Aging. She will be giving us an overview of all the services that our Genesee County Office for the Aging provides to people age 60 or older. Please come and bring a dish-to-pass and enjoy lunch and an afternoon of unlimited information on “How to Age thru the years”! The September Theme will be “Football”, so please wear your favorite team colors! Open to the Public, everyone is invited to participate. Co-Chairpersons: Michael Hamm and LaNora Thompson Contact Person: LaNora Thompson (630) 888-8966

We also have two new bus trips scheduled that are open to the public:

October 13, 2022 Geneva and Canandaigua to tour the Rose Hill Mansion with time to shop, Nolans in Canandaigua for a wonderful lunch, then onto Sonnenberg Gardens for guided tour through the gardens, mansion and greenhouse. Time to shop and followed by wine tasting. $145/person

November 2-3, 2022 Lancaster, PA to Sights and Sounds to see “David”, also Amish experience, Bird in Hand Restaurant Smorgasboard, guided Farmland Tour, and shopping & lunch at Kitchen Kettle Village. $369/person (double occupancy)

Registration deadlines are quickly approaching in early September so don’t hesitate if you want to make the trip.

For more information, please contact Jane Glor (585) 948-3066