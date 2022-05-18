Senior farmers market nutrition coupons available starting July 1

Press release:

Office for the Aging with be distributing Farmers’ Market Coupons again this year! We expect to begin after July 1st, but not before then. We will be circulating flyers around the county, announcing the distribution locations. There will also be announcements on WBTA, ads in the local newspaper, Pennysavers and online media outlets. Do not forget to check the Office for the Aging on the Genesee County website https://www.co.genesee.ny.us and Office for the Aging’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/GCOfficeFortheAging For additional information, please call our office at (585) 343-1611