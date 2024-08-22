September at the HLOM includes extended hours, trivia night, lectures, live music

Press Release:

The Holland Land Office Museum is extending its hours every first Wednesday of the month until 8 p.m.! Come on in on Wednesday, September 4 from 5 - 8 p.m. and you will get personal tours from staff and volunteers, meaning you will get a more in-depth history of Batavia and Genesee County! You also may be able to go upstairs, if you are able and want to! General museum admission applies.

Join the Holland Land Office Museum for the next edition of our Trivia Night at the Museum on Thursday, September 12 at 7 p.m. In honor of Constitution Week, we are collaborating with the Anna Ingaslbe Lovell Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution to put together trivia on the US Constitution to win prizes and enjoy refreshments. Admission is $5 or $3 for museum members. Please contact the museum at 585-343-4727 or hollandlandoffice@gmail.com if you would like to attend.

On Saturday, September 14 at 11 a.m., come hear from our Executive Director, Ryan Duffy as he presents, & The Holland Land Company & the Development of WNY! The history of the land of Western New York is cobbled together through many purchases and development groups, the Holland Land Company being the most profound. Its desire to sell the land west of the Genesee River created the foundations of the area to this day. Admission is $5 for non-members and $3 for members. Please contact the museum at 585-343-4727 or hollandlandoffice@gmail.com if you would like to attend.

On Wednesday, September 18, at 7 p.m., come for a presentation by Patrick F Ryan, the Cultural Curator at The Richardson Olmsted Campus and the Lipsey Architecture Center Buffalo! “The Richardson Olmsted Campus: Past, Present, & Future,” This lecture covers the complicated history of the former Buffalo State Asylum for the Insane, now the Richardson Olmsted Campus. Learn how three of the 19th century's finest minds, Thomas Story Kirkbride, Frederick Law Olmsted, and Henry Hobson Richardson came together to create one of the nation's most famous architectural treasures. The program will examine mental health treatment, architecture, landscape design, and current-day rehabilitation efforts. Admission is $5 or $3 for museum members. Please contact the museum at 585-343-4727 or hollandlandoffice@gmail.com if you would like to attend.

"This project is made possible with funds from the statewide Community Regrant Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and administered by GO ART!"

On Friday, September 20 at 7 p.m. at the Holland Land Office Museum, come listen to the Batavia famous Strummerz band, playing all the hits from the 1950s, 60s, and & 70s! Please get in contact with the museum if you are planning on attending! Either email us at hollandlandofficemuseum@gmail.com or call us at (585) 343 – 4727. Admission is $5 for non-members and $4 for members.

Join us at the Holland Land Office Museum for our Java with Joe E. morning presentation series on Thursday, September 26 at 9 a.m. Bergen Town Historian, Tom Tiefel, will be presenting, “Lt. Thomas J. Dean, Letters Home: The ‘Soldier Boy’ of North Bergen.” “From farmer to fighter of the 8th NY Heavy Artillery. The Civil War in his own words and his life beyond the Crater. Accounts, artifacts and the life of Thomas J. Dean.” Admission is free with coffee and cookies. Please contact the museum at 585-343-4727 or hollandlandoffice@gmail.com if you plan to attend. Thank you to Pub Hub Coffee for sponsoring Java with Joe E. for 2024.

Bring the kids by the Holland Land Office Museum for our new History Story time for Fall 2024. On Saturday, September 28 at 11 a.m. Anne Marie Starowitz will return to her favorite place to oversee a children’s Story Hour. On a Saturday morning every month, she will engage kids in learning about local history and creating a seasonal art project. Admission is $5 or $3 or museum members. If you would like to sign up please contact the museum at 585-343-4727 or hollandlandoffice@gmail.com.