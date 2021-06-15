Seven DIGIES awarded among 13 Genesee County students

Image: A first-place Graphic Arts creation, grades 10 to 12, by Michelle Jefferson from Dansville Central Schools called "Neon Lights."

Submitted image and press release:

The DIGIES is an annual digital media conference and festival run by the School Library Service, a program of the Genesee Valley Educational Partnership.

The mission of The DIGIES is to strengthen the digital media continuum between Pre-K-12 schools, higher education and professional institutions. The DIGIES recognizes student potential in an annual festival format and draws student entries from throughout the region and the Upstate New York area.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this in-person awards’ ceremony was canceled. Emilee Williamson and Andrea Fetterly, library technologies’ specialists, coordinate this conference. Fetterly said despite the pandemic, this year’s festival drew a number of entries.

“We are excited to celebrate the amazing creativity and skill demonstrated by the participants in this year's DIGIES festival," Fetterly said. "Despite a much different school year with remote learning and other extraordinary circumstances, students continue to achieve great success."

Congratulations to these imaginative students!

Audio

Seventh-ninth Grades

First Place: Gadge Savastano -- "Irregular Time" -- Mount Morris Central School

Second Place: Harper Antonucci -- "Right Side Up" -- Geneseo Central School

10th-12th Grades

First Place: Matt Sullivan -- "The Digies Beat" -- Wildwood Education Center GST BOCES

Second Place: Desinee Woodworth -- "Fade Out" -- Dansville Central School

Third Place: Benjamin Scoins, Devon Vaughn, Ainsley Czechowicz -- "Shooting for a Cure" -- Pembroke Central School

Graphic Arts

Pre-K-third Grades

FIRST PLACE: Aiden Palmer -- "Aiden Catches the Rainbow" -- Pavilion Central School

Fourth-sixth Grades

First Place: Mrs. Sylor’s 5th Grade Class -- "Class Portrait" -- Livonia Central School

Second Place: Madelyn Burnett -- "Burning Bush" -- Southwestern Central School

Second Place: Avery Boor -- "Stitch Digital Drawing" -- Avon Central School

Third Place: Evie Walters -- "Comfortable Cat" -- Livonia Central School

Third Place: Zuli Mayer -- "Shy Smile" -- Lancaster William Street Central School

Seventh-ninth Grades

First Place: Aniya Ellsworth -- "Digital Mosaic" -- Eden Middle/High School

Second Place: Gregory Martin -- "Virtual Gallery" -- Rush-Henrietta Central School

Third Place: Parker Baldwin -- "Virtual Gallery" -- Rush-Henrietta Central School

10th-12th Grades

First Place: Michelle Jefferson -- "Neon Lights" -- Dansville Central School

Second Place: Anna Wojtas – "Bridge" -- Brockport Central School

Third Place: DezaRay Burley -- "New World" -- Wildwood Education Center GST BOCES

Interactive

Pre-K-third Grades

First Place: Mrs. Leanord’s first-grade class (Ace Friday, Brianna Gilmore, Kylie Greenway, Tyler Hanvey, Evelyn Holmes, Isabella Jackson, Aubrie Jordan, Michaela MacPherson, Kate Rehberg, Gavin Rubert, Atticus Salogar, Luna Santangelo and Frankie Tirabassi) – "Animal Adaptations" – Avon Central School

Second Place: Caydence Chappius, Maggie Driscoll, Adelyn Duryea, Callaghan George, Reed Jaros, Charlie Chesnes, Ruby Kyle, Nora Lane, Kenna MacPherson, Conlan McLaughlin, Emma Moran, Donivan Welch, Isabella Tumminelli, Jeremiah Jordan) – "Animal Habitats" – Avon Central School

Third Place: Morgan Arber, Briella Bailey, Brooke Clinton, Logan Gaczynski, Evan Hill, Madelyn Hindle, Malcolm Lincourt, Annalisa Murphy, Connor O'Dea, Emily Oyler, Patrick Powers, Layla Price, Kaiden Kellman – "Habitats" – Avon Central School

Fourth-sixth Grades

First Place: Julianna Lawson, Annabelle Bajus, Adeline Timothy – "All About Dogs" – Keshequa Central School

Second Place: Emerson Currin, Reese Koukides, Cora Weaver – "Snoop Pups" – Le Roy Central School

Third Place: Mrs. Dorey’s Fourth Grade Class – "Museum of Invention" – Livonia Central School

10th-12th Grades

First Place: Dylan Lewis – "Minecraft World" – Cassadaga Central School

Second Place: Anna Burkhartzmeyer, Madeline Cherwonik, Samuel Coyle, Patrick Farrell, Abigail Foley, Dia Gauthier, Eliza Gonzalez, Claire Gratto, Nicholas Nealon, Samantha Place, Laine Ramsay, Colby Reixinger, Natalie Smith, Leia Thibaut – "The Pandemic Publication" – Brockport Central School

Third Place – Sean Pies – "High Flyin Vinyl" – Batavia City School

Video

Pre-K-third Grades

First Place: Cooper Clark – "Jellyfish" – Livonia Central School

Second Place: James McMahon – "Commercial for an Electric Scooter" – Geneseo Central School

Third Place: Ethan McMahon – "Commercial for Roller Blades" – Geneseo Central School

Fourth-sixth Grades

First Place: Emilia McMahan – “Rainbow Bird” Claymation – Avon Central School

Second Place: Sunny Quinn, Lilianna Pragle – "How NOT to Wear a Mask" – Livonia Central School

Third Place: Halie Hassell – "Changing the World" – Le Roy Central School

Seventh-ninth Grades

First Place: Adam Dolph – "Insane Trick Shots" – Alexander Central School

Second Place: Anna Holt, Zoey Wallace, Chloe Hennings – "Roasty Toasty Toaster" – Alexander Central School

Third Place: Andrew Lindboom – "Travel Video Paris" – Southwestern Central School

10th-12th Grades

First Place: Jacob French – Cookie Jar – Geneseo Central School

Second Place: Ashlyn Kreiss – Two’s a Pair – Pittsford Sutherland Central School

Third Place: Charlotte Raith – Study Break – Pittsford Sutherland Central School

About the School Library Service

It is a program of the Genesee Valley BOCES. GV BOCES operates as a Board of Cooperative Educational Services offering shared programs and services to 22 component school districts located in Genesee, Wyoming, Livingston and Steuben counties in New York State.