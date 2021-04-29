April 29, 2021 - 4:31pm
Seven new coronavirus cases reported today in Genesee County
posted by Press Release in news, covid-19, coronavirus.
Press release:
Genesee County is reporting seven new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in the:
- Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield)
- East Region (Bergen, Byron, Le Roy, Pavilion, Stafford)
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 40s, 50s and 60s.
- Fifteen of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Nine of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
Orleans County is reporting 13 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The positive cases reside in the:
- West Region (Yates, Ridgeway, Shelby)
- Central Region (Carlton, Gaines, Albion, Barre)
- East Region (Kendall, Murray, Clarendon)
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s and 80s.
- Five of the new positive individuals were on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Eleven of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Three of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.
Comments