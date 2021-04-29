Seven new coronavirus cases reported today in Genesee County

Press release:

Genesee County is reporting seven new positive cases of COVID-19.

The new positive cases reside in the: Central Region (Alexander, Batavia, Bethany, Elba, Oakfield) East Region (Bergen, Byron, Le Roy, Pavilion, Stafford)

The individuals are in their 0-19s, 40s, 50s and 60s.

Fifteen of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.

Nine of the current positive individuals are hospitalized.

Orleans County is reporting 13 new positive cases of COVID-19.