Seven new COVID-19 cases reported here today, bringing the total since Friday to 43

Press release:

Due to the Veterans’ Day holiday tomorrow, both Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments will be closed. We will not be updating numbers or the map until Thursday afternoon. A very special thank you to those who have served in any of the Armed Forces. We appreciate your service and the sacrifices you and your families have endured to keep our country safe.

New Cases – As of 2 p.m.

Genesee County received seven new positive cases of COVID-19.

The data below includes the 43 reported cases since Friday, Nov. 6. The new positive cases reside in Alabama, Alexander, Batavia, Bergen, Bethany, Darien, Elba, Le Roy, Oakfield, Pavilion, and Stafford. The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, 70s, and 80s. Fourteen of the individuals were on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive. Seventee of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list. Two of the positive individuals are hospitalized.

Orleans County received 13 new positives case of COVID-19.

The new positive cases reside in Albion, Shelby, Carlton, Murray, Kendall and Ridgeway.

The individuals are in their 0-19s, 30s, 40s, 50s, and 70s.

Two of the individuals were on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.

Three of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.

The Health Department has been notified of a positive student at Holley High School. The student was not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive. The individual is on mandatory isolation until they recover. Contact tracing is in process for those who are considered close contacts and will be placed on mandatory quarantine for 14 days from the last contact with the positive individual.

One of the positive individuals is hospitalized.