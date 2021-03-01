March 1, 2021 - 2:27pm
Several appointments still available for free COVID-19 testing tomorrow
From the county health department:
There are still several appointments available for anyone who needs a free rapid COVID-19 test. The clinic is scheduled for Tuesday, March 2nd from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Genesee County Emergency Management / Fire Training Center at 7690 State Street Road, Batavia.
There are no residency requirements for the testing clinic.
For more information and the registration link please use this following link.
