Several appointments still available for free COVID-19 testing tomorrow

From the county health department:

There are still several appointments available for anyone who needs a free rapid COVID-19 test. The clinic is scheduled for Tuesday, March 2nd from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Genesee County Emergency Management / Fire Training Center at 7690 State Street Road, Batavia.

There are no residency requirements for the testing clinic.

For more information and the registration link please use this following link.