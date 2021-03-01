Local Matters

March 1, 2021 - 2:27pm

Several appointments still available for free COVID-19 testing tomorrow

posted by Press Release in COVID-19 testing, news.

From the county health department:

There are still several appointments available for anyone who needs a free rapid COVID-19 test. The clinic is scheduled for Tuesday, March 2nd from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Genesee County Emergency Management / Fire Training Center at 7690 State Street Road, Batavia.

There are no residency requirements for the testing clinic.

For more information and the registration link please use this following link.

