Shepard, Felski, and Goodenbury lead the offense charge as Alexander beats Pembroke 20-4.

Press release:

Alexander trailed 4-2 in the bottom of the third on Thursday when Emily Pietrzykowski tied the game with a 2-run homer to right center.

Melanie Bump knocked in the go-ahead run, but the Trojans never looked back.

Carley Shepard, Ella Felski and Faith Goodenbury lead the Trojans in the batter’s box with hits, each of them finishing the day going 3-for-4 at the plate.

Melissa Sawyer, Ava Yax, Melanie Bump, and Brianna Neyman all finished the day with 2-hit performances.

Senior Madison Boyce pitched for Alexander, allowing 5 hits, 3 walks, and 3 earned runs with 7 strikeouts in 6 innings.

For Pembroke, Reagan Schneider, Aleena Maynard, Taylor Bischoff, Peyton Liss and Ashley Johnson all had singles on the day.

It was a picture-perfect evening to play softball, and we took advantage of it," said Alexander Coach John Goodenberry. "Jen is doing a good job coaching Pembroke, but this one just went our way today. Their catcher (Schneider) has a rifle for an arm, and if you’re not paying attention to the corners, she’s not afraid to let you know it. I like that. Madison didn’t have her best stuff today, but isn’t that how life goes? She still tossed a good game, and our girls came through on offense, putting up 21 hits to support her."