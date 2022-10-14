Sheriff announces 2022-23 SRO assignments

Press release:

Genesee County Sheriff William A. Sheron, Jr. is pleased to announce that the Genesee County Legislature and Elba Central School Board of Education approved the placement of a School Resource Officer for Elba’s district. Deputy Ryan W. Young was selected to fill this position and started his assignment last month. Deputy Young is a 6 1/2-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office and has 10 years of law enforcement experience. He is a field training officer and has earned four Commendations during his tenure with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.

Additionally, there have been other School Resource Officer assignment changes in Genesee County school districts:

Genesee Valley BOCES selected Deputy Kyle J. Tower for assignment at the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year. Deputy Tower has been with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office for over two years and has eight years of previous public safety experience.

Oakfield-Alabama Central School District selected Deputy Jordan M. Alejandro as its new SRO during last year’s school year. Deputy Alejandro is a 3 ½-year veteran with the Sheriff’s Office and was awarded a Commendation in 2020.

“There are now seven Genesee County school districts with School Resource Officers. Deputy Patrick J. Reeves at Pembroke, Deputy Eric J. Meyer at Alexander, Deputy Jeremy M. McClellan at Pavilion, and Deputy Joshua A. Brabon at Byron-Bergen. It has been my goal to have SROs in each school district to ensure the safety and protection of the students and faculty, and I am very pleased that we have now added Elba Central School District to that list,” stated Sheriff Sheron.