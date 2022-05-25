Sheriff announces increased patrols around schools after mass shooting in Texas

Press release:

Genesee County Sheriff William A. Sheron, Jr. would like to inform the community that there will be an increased presence around schools in the county in light of yesterday's horrific tragedy in Texas. These patrols are in addition to School Resource Officers already in place in nearly all the Genesee County school districts.

“We are committed to the safety of our children and all that is involved within our educational facilities and will continue the increased patrols for the foreseeable future. It is of the utmost importance that any concerns of suspicious activity be brought to the attention of school officials or law enforcement authorities as soon as possible,” stated Sheriff Sheron.