Sheriff Graff and the Genesee County Legislature recognize National Animal Care & Control Appreciation Week

Press Release:

National Animal Care & Control Appreciation Week is celebrated every second full week of April and is endorsed by the National Animal Care & Control Association. The Genesee County Legislature issued a proclamation recognizing April 13 – 19, as National Animal Care & Control Appreciation Week.

For those in the community that may not be aware, Genesee County Sheriff Joseph M. Graff is responsible for the Genesee County Animal Shelter and its two Dog Control Officers (DCOs) Sarah Fountain and Catherine Seward.

DCO Fountain and Seward are tasked with picking up stray or dangerous animals every day, all year round. They protect animals from abusers and people from dangerous animals. These officers seek justice in cases of abused, neglected and abandoned animals; they conduct humane investigations pursuant to NYS Agriculture and Markets Laws, Public Health Laws, and bring in helpless animals. They ensure any and all animals impounded are properly sheltered, fed, and watered and properly adopted, redeemed, or disposed of in a humane manner.



If you see Dog Control Officer Fountain or Seward this week, give them a thumbs up or friendly wave. Remember, pet owners, license and tag your pet. Your local dog control officer will be happy knowing regular vaccination protocols have been followed and the tag (or chip implant) will help the officer identify the animal and you, the owner.

“This week, during National Animal Care & Control Appreciation Week, I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to our dedicated Dog Control Officers, Sarah and Catherine. Whether you're responding to dangerous situations, reuniting lost pets with their families, or ensuring neglected animals find the care they deserve—you serve with compassion, professionalism, and courage. Additionally important is the support and unique relationship we have with the Volunteers for Animals (VFA) organization. The animal shelter runs efficiently and needed services are provided to the community with the assistance that is provided by the VFA,” stated Sheriff Graff.