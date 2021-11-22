Sheriff promotes two deputies to sergeant

Press release:

Sheriff William A. Sheron, Jr. announces the Road Patrol Sergeant promotions of Deputy Mathew J. Clor and Deputy Kyle D. Krzemien.

Both newly appointed Sergeants are 5 ½-year veterans of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office; are Field Training Officers; and are members of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard. Sergeant Krzemien is also a member of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office Crash Management Team and is a Child Safety Seat Technician.

Both Sergeants are recipients of two Commendations each. Sergeant Clor was recognized by Genesee County STOP-DWI in 2018 and 2019 with its Top Cop Award for going above and beyond with DWI arrests during a

12-month time period. Sergeant Krzemien was presented the Kiwanis Club of Batavia Criminal Justice Award in 2021, in recognition of commitment to human values, high personal and professional standards, citizenship, and service to the community.